Realme GT 6T India launch date confirmed: Expected price, specs and everything we know so far
Realme GT 6T with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset to launch in India on May 22, featuring dual rear cameras and 120Hz display. Expected price of the device could be around ₹31,999.
Realme has confirmed that its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme GT 6T, will launch in India on 22 May at 12pm. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and is said to have an Antutu score of over 1.5 million.