Realme has confirmed that its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme GT 6T, will launch in India on 22 May at 12pm. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and is said to have an Antutu score of over 1.5 million.

According to the images shared by Realme, the upcoming smartphone will mark a stark departure from the luxury watch design seen on the Realme 12 series. The images show that the Realme GT 6T will feature a dual camera setup with flash, while the volume and power buttons are placed on the right hand side of the device.

Realme GT 6T expected price and specs:

A recent leak from tipster Abhisek Yadav has revealed that the Realme GT 6T could be priced at ₹31,999. At this price, the Realme GT 6T would be competing with many top phones in the segment, including the Moto Edge 50 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

The Realme GT 6T is likely to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which was launched in China last month. The upcoming Realme phone is likely to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The GT 6T could be powered by a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the GT Neo 6T could come with a dual camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also expected to be a 50MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

The device is likely to come with all the major connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR blaster along with a USB Type-C port for charging.

