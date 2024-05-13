Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Realme GT 6T India launch date confirmed: Expected price, specs and everything we know so far

Realme GT 6T India launch date confirmed: Expected price, specs and everything we know so far

Livemint

Realme GT 6T with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset to launch in India on May 22, featuring dual rear cameras and 120Hz display. Expected price of the device could be around 31,999.

Realme GT 6T is confirmed to launch in India on May 22.

Realme has confirmed that its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme GT 6T, will launch in India on 22 May at 12pm. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and is said to have an Antutu score of over 1.5 million.

According to the images shared by Realme, the upcoming smartphone will mark a stark departure from the luxury watch design seen on the Realme 12 series. The images show that the Realme GT 6T will feature a dual camera setup with flash, while the volume and power buttons are placed on the right hand side of the device.

Realme GT 6T expected price and specs:

A recent leak from tipster Abhisek Yadav has revealed that the Realme GT 6T could be priced at 31,999. At this price, the Realme GT 6T would be competing with many top phones in the segment, including the Moto Edge 50 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

The Realme GT 6T is likely to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which was launched in China last month. The upcoming Realme phone is likely to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The GT 6T could be powered by a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the GT Neo 6T could come with a dual camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also expected to be a 50MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

The device is likely to come with all the major connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR blaster along with a USB Type-C port for charging.

