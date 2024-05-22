Realme is all set to launch its first phone in the gaming-centric GT series in India after a gap of two years at a launch event today. The Realme GT 6T has already been confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and deliver an Antutu score of over 1.5 million. The smartphone will also feature a massive 5,500mAh battery with support for 150W SUPER VOOC charging. Realme has also confirmed that its upcoming device will come with a whopping 6,000 nits of peak brightness.

Realme GT 6T: When and where to watch live-stream?

The Realme GT 6T livestream will be available on the company's official YouTube channel from 12 noon today. However, to save you the trouble, we have also included a link to the live stream of the launch event below.

Realme GT 6T specifications:

The Realme GT 6T is likely to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which was launched in China last month. A closer look at the specifications of the GT Neo 6 SE might give us a better understanding of the features that Realme might be planning to bring to India with the GT 6T.

The Realme GT 6T is likely to feature a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

As mentioned above, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, which could be paired with the Adreno 732 GPU to handle graphics-intensive tasks. The upcoming device could come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The GT 6T could run on the Realme UI 5.0, which is based on the latest Android 14 operating system. In terms of optics, the phone could come with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. The phone could house a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor on the front to handle selfie and video calling requirements.

Realme GT 6T India price:

While Realme hasn't officially confirmed the price of the GT 6T, previous rumours have suggested that the phone could start at ₹31,999 in India. The upcoming gaming phone is likely to be available through Amazon, Realme.com and the company's other retail outlets.

