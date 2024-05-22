Realme GT 6T India launch today: When and where to watch LIVE-STREAM, expected price, specifications and more
Realme is launching the GT 6T in India with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, 5,500 mAh battery, and 150W SUPER VOOC charging. The phone will offer 6,000 nits peak brightness and can be watched via YouTube live stream at 12 noon.
Realme is all set to launch its first phone in the gaming-centric GT series in India after a gap of two years at a launch event today. The Realme GT 6T has already been confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and deliver an Antutu score of over 1.5 million. The smartphone will also feature a massive 5,500mAh battery with support for 150W SUPER VOOC charging. Realme has also confirmed that its upcoming device will come with a whopping 6,000 nits of peak brightness.