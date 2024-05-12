Active Stocks
Realme GT 6T price leaked ahead of imminent India launch: Everything we know so far

Realme GT 6T set to launch in India with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, Antutu score of over 1.5 million. Leak suggests pricing at ₹31,999, competing with Moto Edge 50 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

Realme GT 6T is confirmed to launch in India later this month.

Realme has already confirmed that its gaming-focused mid-range smartphone, the Realme GT 6T, will be launched in India soon. However, ahead of the planned launch of the device, a recent leak has hinted at the possible pricing of the device in India.

Also Read | Vivo V30e with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 50MP selfie camera launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

Notably, the Realme GT 6T is the first GT phone to debut in India after a wait of almost 2 years. The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and boasts of an Antutu score of over 1.5 million.

Now, a leak from tipster Abhisek Yadav has revealed that the GT 6T could be priced at 31,999. At that price, the Realme GT 6T would be competing with many top phones in the segment, including the Moto Edge 50 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

Also Read | Google Pixel 8a with Tensor G3 SoC and Gemini AI launched in India: Price, specs, launch offers and more

Realme GT 6T specifications: 

The Realme GT 6T is likely to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which was launched in China last month. The upcoming Realme phone is likely to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The GT 6T could be powered by a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the GT Neo 6T could come with a dual camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also expected to be a 50MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

The device is likely to come with all the major connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR blaster along with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Published: 12 May 2024, 10:43 AM IST
