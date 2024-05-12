Realme GT 6T price leaked ahead of imminent India launch: Everything we know so far
Realme GT 6T set to launch in India with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, Antutu score of over 1.5 million. Leak suggests pricing at ₹31,999, competing with Moto Edge 50 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.
Realme has already confirmed that its gaming-focused mid-range smartphone, the Realme GT 6T, will be launched in India soon. However, ahead of the planned launch of the device, a recent leak has hinted at the possible pricing of the device in India.