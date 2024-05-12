Realme GT 6T set to launch in India with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, Antutu score of over 1.5 million. Leak suggests pricing at ₹ 31,999, competing with Moto Edge 50 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

Realme has already confirmed that its gaming-focused mid-range smartphone, the Realme GT 6T, will be launched in India soon. However, ahead of the planned launch of the device, a recent leak has hinted at the possible pricing of the device in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the Realme GT 6T is the first GT phone to debut in India after a wait of almost 2 years. The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and boasts of an Antutu score of over 1.5 million. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, a leak from tipster Abhisek Yadav has revealed that the GT 6T could be priced at ₹31,999. At that price, the Realme GT 6T would be competing with many top phones in the segment, including the Moto Edge 50 Pro and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.

Realme GT 6T specifications: The Realme GT 6T is likely to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE, which was launched in China last month. The upcoming Realme phone is likely to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The GT 6T could be powered by a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of optics, the GT Neo 6T could come with a dual camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also expected to be a 50MP front-facing shooter for handling all the selfie and video calling requirements.

The device is likely to come with all the major connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, IR blaster along with a USB Type-C port for charging.

