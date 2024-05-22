After a gap of almost 2 years, Realme has brought its gaming-focused GT series back to India with the launch of the Realme GT 6T. The smartphone comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and starts at a price of ₹31,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme GT 6T price: The Realme GT 6T is priced at ₹30,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, ₹32,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, ₹35,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and ₹39,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

However, Realme is also offering an instant discount of ₹4,000 on payments made using SBI, HDFC and ICICI bank cards. There is also an additional exchange offer of ₹2,000 on these devices, bringing the effective price of the GT 6T series down by ₹6,000.

The effective price of the Realme GT 6T series is as follows:

8GB RAM/128GB storage: ₹24,999

8GB RAM/256GB storage: ₹26,999

12GB RAM/256GB storage: ₹29,999

12GB RAM/512GB storage: ₹33,999

The latest Realme phone will be available in two colourways: Fluid Silver and Razaor Green, and will be available on Amazon, Realme.com and other retail outlets from May 29.

Realme GT 6T specifications: The Realme GT 6T features a 6.78-inch LTPO curved AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,789 x 1,264 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The latest Realme phone comes with 2500Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming and 6000 nits peak brightness (1600 nits in high brightness mode and 1000 nits manual maximum brightness). It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and an IP 65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

As mentioned above, the phone runs on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset based on a 4nm process and is paired with an Adreno 732 GPU to handle all the graphics requirements. The GT 6T comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme GT 6T comes with a dual camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There's also a 32MP front-facing shooter to handle all the selfie and video calling requirements.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,500 mAh battery, which can be fast charged via the 120W SuperVOOC charger included in the box. The phone runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on the latest Android 14 operating system. Realme is promising 3 years of Android updates and an additional year of security updates with this device.

