Realme GT 7 Pro key specifications revealed ahead of launch: Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6500 mAh battery and more
Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch on November 4 in China, offering a 6.78-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and extensive storage options. It features a 6,500mAh battery, triple camera system, and operates on Realme UI 6.0 with Android 15.
Realme has confirmed that its latest flagship smartphone, Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in China on November 4. Meanwhile, the smartphone has also been confirmed to launch in India, sometime in November and is being touted as the first phone in the country to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, ahead of launch, key specifications of the GT 7 Pro have been revealed via the TENAA certification in China (via Gizmochina).