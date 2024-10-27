Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch on November 4 in China, offering a 6.78-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and extensive storage options. It features a 6,500mAh battery, triple camera system, and operates on Realme UI 6.0 with Android 15.

Realme has confirmed that its latest flagship smartphone, Realme GT 7 Pro will launch in China on November 4. Meanwhile, the smartphone has also been confirmed to launch in India, sometime in November and is being touted as the first phone in the country to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, ahead of launch, key specifications of the GT 7 Pro have been revealed via the TENAA certification in China (via Gizmochina). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications: Realme GT 7 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.78 inch display. It could be a Samsung’s Eco² OLED Plus micro curved panel with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels. It is also said to come with 8T LTPO circuit, meaning the phone will support variable refresh rate between 1 - 120Hz. It will likely come with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits and Realme has already confirmed the presence of an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor underneath.

While being powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the phone will come in 128/256/512 and 1TB storage options and 8/12/16 and 24GB RAM variants. The GT 7 Pro is said to house a massive 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The GT 7 Pro is said to come with a triple camera sensor to the back with two 50MP shooters and a 8MP sensor. The rear camera setup will include a 3x telephoto lens but we will just have to wait for Realme to official announce the product for more details on that. On the front, GT 7 Pro will likely come with a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.