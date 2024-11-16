Realme GT 7 Pro pre-order begins in India ahead of launch: Expected price, bank offers, specs and all we know
Realme GT 7 Pro is set to launch in India on November 26, with pre-orders available from November 18. The phone has been confirmed to come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and feature IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.
Realme had already confirmed that its flagship GT 7 Pro smartphone will launch in India on November 26. However, prior to the launch of the smartphone, the Oppo sub-brand has revealed pre-booking details for the GT 7 Pro along with bank offers and where to buy.
