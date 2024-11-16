Realme had already confirmed that its flagship GT 7 Pro smartphone will launch in India on November 26. However, prior to the launch of the smartphone, the Oppo sub-brand has revealed pre-booking details for the GT 7 Pro along with bank offers and where to buy.

Realme GT 7 Pro pre-booking details:

The Realme GT 7 Pro will be available to pre-order from Amazon and offline channels from November 18 at 12pm onwards. Prospective buyers can pre-book the Realme GT 7 Pro by paying ₹1,000 on Amazon and getting ₹3,000 bank offer on the device along with support for 12 months no cost EMI and 1 year of screen damage insurance and 1 year of additoional warranty.

Realme GT 7 Pro price (expected):

Realme GT 7 Pro is among the cheapest Snapdragon 8 Elite phones in the market right now with a starting price of 3699 Yuan in China (around ₹44,000) and goes up to 4799 Yuan (around ₹57,000) for the top end variant.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications:

While the India specifications for the GT 7 Pro are yet to be released, a look at the Chinese variant of the smartphone would give us a good idea on waht to expect. Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO curved AMOLED display, boasting a peak brightness of 6,000 nits and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, a 2,600Hz instant touch sampling rate, a 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 2600Hz PWM dimming.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Realme GT 7 Pro offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 14, with the company promising 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches for this device. It features a large 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the GT 7 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there’s a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The GT 7 Pro aligns with recent trend among Chinese flagship phones, featuring an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor rather than an optical one. It also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance.

