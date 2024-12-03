Realme GT 7 Pro vs iQOO 13: Which is the best Snapdragon 8 Elite powered phone in India?
iQOO 13, priced at ₹54,999, is now available in India with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 6.82-inch display, and a robust battery. It offers competitive features compared to Realme GT 7 Pro, making it a strong choice for consumers.
iQOO 13 made its debut in the Indian market today, making it only the second Snapdragon 8 Elite phone in the country after Realme GT 7 Pro. The two Chinese phones are perhaps the most powerful devices one can buy in India right now but in case you are confused about which phone should you buy among them? Here's a detailed analysis