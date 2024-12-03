iQOO 13 made its debut in the Indian market today, making it only the second Snapdragon 8 Elite phone in the country after Realme GT 7 Pro. The two Chinese phones are perhaps the most powerful devices one can buy in India right now but in case you are confused about which phone should you buy among them? Here's a detailed analysis

iQOO 13 specifications:

iQOO 13 comes with a thickness of 8.13mm and weighs in at around 213g. There is an RGB Halo light going around the edges of the camera island, which can be customized for different scenarios, including charging, notifications, calls, and even listening to music.

The phone features a 6.82-inch 8T LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a local peak brightness of 4,500 nits (1800 nits in High Brightness Mode) and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It comes with IP68 + IP69 rating for water and dust resistance and also boasts a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

As mentioned earlier, iQOO 13 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and is paired with the Adreno 830 GPU. iQOO has also bundled the flagship device with its very own Supercomputing Chip Q2 chipset which is claimed to deliver 144FPS game frame interpolation and 2K super-resolution.

As for optics, the iQOO 13 comes with a triple camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50 MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 50MP Sony IMX 816 telephoto lens with 4x lossless zoom. On the front, there is a 32MP take care of selfies and video calling needs.

iQOO 13 is packed with a 6,000mAh battery (150mAh lesser than its Chinese counterpart) which is claimed to go from 1-100 in just around 30 minutes with the bundled 120W fast charger. The phone runs on the latest Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and iQOO is promising 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches with this phone.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications:

Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision. The phone supports a peak brightness of 6,500 nits (2,000 nits in high brightness mode and 1,000 nits in standard mode). The Realme flagship is IP68 + IP69 rated for water and dust resistance.

The GT 7 Pro comes with a 5,800mAh battery (700mAh less than its Chinese counterpart) and supports 120W fast charging, which is said to take the phone from 0-100 in just around 30 minutes.

On the optics front, the GT 7 Pro comes with a triple camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 16MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Price

iQOO 13 is priced at ₹54,999 for the 12GB/256GB storage variant while the 16GB/512GB variant is priced at ₹59,999. Meanwhile, the company is also offering a ₹3,000 instant discount on SBI and HDFC bank cards, making the effective prices ₹51,999 and 56,999, respectively.

Realme GT 7 Pro is priced at ₹59,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, while the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant is priced at ₹65,999.

iQOO 13 vs Realme GT 7 Pro: Which is better phone on paper?

While both the phones share many similarities, iQOO 13 looks to be a marginally better phone, at least on paper, with its slightly larger battery, higher resolution ultra-wide angle camera, longer update policy and comes in at a relatively cheaper price point.

