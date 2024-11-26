Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elit SoC launched in India, price starts at ₹59,99. All you need to know
Realme's GT 7 Pro smartphone has been launched in India, starting at ₹59,999. It features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a 5,800mAh battery. Sales begin November 29 with special offers for early buyers.
Realme has just launched its flagship GT 7 Pro smartphone in India, packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and starting at a price of ₹59,999.
