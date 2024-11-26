Explore
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elit SoC launched in India, price starts at 59,99. All you need to know
Livemint

Realme's GT 7 Pro smartphone has been launched in India, starting at ₹59,999. It features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a 5,800mAh battery. Sales begin November 29 with special offers for early buyers.

Realme GT 7 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

Realme has just launched its flagship GT 7 Pro smartphone in India, packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and starting at a price of 59,999. 

Realme GT 7 Pro price in India: 

Realme GT 7 Pro is priced at 59,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and 65,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant. The phone will be available from November 29 on Amazon, Realme's own website and offline stores.

As part of the launch offers, Realme is also offering a 3,000 bank offer. The company is also offering a 12-month extended warranty for pre-orders made by November 28.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications: 

Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision. The phone supports a peak brightness of 6,500 nits (2,000 nits in high brightness mode and 1,000 nits in standard mode). The Realme flagship is IP68 + IP69 rated for water and dust resistance.

The GT 7 Pro is the first phone in India to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with the Adreno 830 GPU. It comes with a massive 5,800mAh battery (700mAh less than its Chinese counterpart) and supports 120W fast charging, which is said to take the phone from 0-100 in just around 30 minutes.

On the optics front, the GT 7 Pro comes with a triple camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 16MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

The GT 7 Pro runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, with the promise of 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches.

 

 

 

Published: 26 Nov 2024, 01:26 PM IST
