Realme's latest flagship device, the Realme GT 7 Pro is going on first sale today. The new smartphone is among the first batch of powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered devices to hit the Indian market and will compete with the likes of upcoming iQOO 13 and OnePlus 13.

Realme GT 7 Pro price:

Realme GT 7 Pro is priced at ₹59,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant while the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant is priced at ₹65,999. However, as part of the launch offers, Realme is offering a ₹3,000, taking the effective price of the device to ₹56,999 and ₹62,999 respectively. The Chinese smartphonemaker is also providing up to 12 months of no-cost EMI and an additional 1 year screen damage insurance when purchasing the phone on Realme's own website and Amazon today.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications:

Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision. The phone supports a peak brightness of 6,500 nits (2,000 nits in high brightness mode and 1,000 nits in standard mode). The Realme flagship is IP68 + IP69 rated for water and dust resistance.

The GT 7 Pro is the first phone in India to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with the Adreno 830 GPU. It comes with a massive 5,800mAh battery (700mAh less than its Chinese counterpart) and supports 120W fast charging, which is said to take the phone from 0-100 in just around 30 minutes.

On the optics front, the GT 7 Pro comes with a triple camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 16MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls.

