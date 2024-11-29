Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC goes on first sale today: Price, launch offers, specs and more
Realme's GT 7 Pro is now on sale, priced at ₹59,999 for the 12GB variant. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 50MP triple camera system. Launch offers include ₹3,000 off and no-cost EMI plans.
Realme's latest flagship device, the Realme GT 7 Pro is going on first sale today. The new smartphone is among the first batch of powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered devices to hit the Indian market and will compete with the likes of upcoming iQOO 13 and OnePlus 13.