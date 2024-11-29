Realme's GT 7 Pro is now on sale, priced at ₹ 59,999 for the 12GB variant. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 50MP triple camera system. Launch offers include ₹ 3,000 off and no-cost EMI plans.

Realme's latest flagship device, the Realme GT 7 Pro is going on first sale today. The new smartphone is among the first batch of powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered devices to hit the Indian market and will compete with the likes of upcoming iQOO 13 and OnePlus 13.

Realme GT 7 Pro price: Realme GT 7 Pro is priced at ₹59,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant while the 16GB RAM/512GB storage variant is priced at ₹65,999. However, as part of the launch offers, Realme is offering a ₹3,000, taking the effective price of the device to ₹56,999 and ₹62,999 respectively. The Chinese smartphonemaker is also providing up to 12 months of no-cost EMI and an additional 1 year screen damage insurance when purchasing the phone on Realme's own website and Amazon today.

Realme GT 7 Pro specifications: Realme GT 7 Pro features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision. The phone supports a peak brightness of 6,500 nits (2,000 nits in high brightness mode and 1,000 nits in standard mode). The Realme flagship is IP68 + IP69 rated for water and dust resistance.

The GT 7 Pro is the first phone in India to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with the Adreno 830 GPU. It comes with a massive 5,800mAh battery (700mAh less than its Chinese counterpart) and supports 120W fast charging, which is said to take the phone from 0-100 in just around 30 minutes.