Realme GT 7 series launch set for May 27: Dream Edition teased with racing-inspired design

Updated16 May 2025, 11:01 PM IST
Realme has officially confirmed that its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7, will debut globally, including in India, on 27 May.
Realme has officially confirmed that its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7, will debut globally, including in India, on 27 May. (Realme)

Realme is gearing up to unveil its latest flagship smartphone series in India and global markets later this month. The Chinese smartphone maker has officially confirmed the launch date for the Realme GT 7 series, which will include the standard Realme GT 7, the Realme GT 7T, and a newly teased Realme GT 7 Dream Edition.

Set to debut on 27 May at 1:30 PM IST, the launch event will be livestreamed and the devices will be available for purchase through Amazon India. While the standard and T variants have already garnered attention, it is the Dream Edition that has sparked fresh curiosity among enthusiasts.

In a teaser posted on X, Realme hinted at the Dream Edition’s unique aesthetics by showing a silhouette resembling an F1 racing car draped under a cover. Although the full design has not yet been revealed, the imagery suggests the model may feature motorsport-inspired elements, customised UI themes, and potentially exclusive packaging. This approach aligns with Realme’s previous special edition releases, which typically focus on distinctive design enhancements while retaining the core hardware of the base model.

Under the hood, the Realme GT 7 is confirmed to run on the newly announced MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset. The handset is also expected to house a substantial 7,000mAh battery supported by 120W fast wired charging — a combination that aims to offer powerful performance with extended battery life.

Leaked specifications suggest the Realme GT 7 could boast a 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 6,000 nits — positioning it as a strong contender in the premium display segment.

On the imaging front, the device is rumoured to carry a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone is expected to be available in IceSense Blue and IceSense Black colour options.

According to leaks, the Realme GT 7 might be priced at around EUR 799 (approximately 77,000) for the top-end variant with 2GB RAM and 512GB storage — an odd combination that has raised eyebrows, possibly indicating a typo or early-stage leak error.

