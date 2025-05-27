Realme GT 7 vs OnePlus 13R: Price, display, processor, battery, features and more compared

Realme has introduced the latest addition to its GT lineup in India, the Realme GT 7, intensifying competition in the mid-premium smartphone segment. The launch positions it directly against the OnePlus 13R. Both devices promise flagship-level performance without breaking the bank, but how do they stack up against each other? Based on on-paper prices and specifications, here is a comparison between the devices.

Pricing and availability The Realme GT 7 undercuts its rival slightly, starting at ₹39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The higher variants cost ₹42,999 (12GB/256GB) and ₹46,999 (12GB/512GB). Pre-bookings are already live, with the phone going on sale from 30 May via Amazon, Realme’s website, and offline retailers. Buyers who pre-book will also receive a year of free screen damage protection.

In contrast, the OnePlus 13R begins at ₹42,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant and goes up to ₹47,999 for the 16GB/512GB version.

Design and display Both smartphones feature large 6.78-inch AMOLED displays, but with distinct differences. The Realme GT 7 boasts up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness and Armour Shell Glass, coupled with an IP69 rating for superior water and dust resistance. This is a notable edge, particularly in durability.

The OnePlus 13R offers a ProXDR AMOLED display with LTPO 4.1 technology and 4,500 nits peak brightness. Its quad-curved design and Gorilla Glass 7i protection on both front and back lend it a more premium feel, though it misses out on the higher IP rating seen in the GT 7.

Performance and software Under the hood, the Realme GT 7 is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, accompanied by the Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU. OnePlus opts for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, offering proven top-tier performance.

Both phones offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The GT 7 runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, with a promise of three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. While the OnePlus 13R will get four years of OS updates amd six years of security updates.

Battery and Charging Realme once again takes the lead on paper with a massive 7,000mAh battery and 120W wired charging. The OnePlus 13R houses a smaller 6,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging, still respectable but not quite as aggressive.

Camera capabilities Both devices come equipped with triple rear camera setups featuring high-resolution sensors. The GT 7 offers a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, it sports a 32MP front camera.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R features a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary camera, a 50MP Samsung JN5 2x telephoto lens, and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera. On the front is a 16MP Sony IMX480 selfie shooter. While the rear setup supports 4K video at 60fps, the front camera is limited to 1080p at 30fps, giving Realme an edge in selfie resolution.

Verdict The Realme GT 7 appears to offer better value on paper,with a larger battery, faster charging, higher screen brightness, and more aggressive pricing. Its IP69 rating and generous base storage variant make it a compelling option for users seeking performance and durability.