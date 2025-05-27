Subscribe

Realme GT 7 vs OnePlus 13R: Price, display, processor, battery, features and more compared

Realme has launched the GT 7 in India, starting at 39,999, competing with the OnePlus 13R. The GT 7 features a 7,000mAh battery, higher brightness, and IP69 rating, while the OnePlus offers Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and premium design. Both promise flagship performance.

Govind Choudhary
Updated27 May 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Advertisement
Realme has introduced the latest addition to its GT lineup in India, the Realme GT 7, intensifying competition in the mid-premium smartphone segment. The launch positions it directly against the OnePlus 13R.
Realme has introduced the latest addition to its GT lineup in India, the Realme GT 7, intensifying competition in the mid-premium smartphone segment. The launch positions it directly against the OnePlus 13R.

Realme has introduced the latest addition to its GT lineup in India, the Realme GT 7, intensifying competition in the mid-premium smartphone segment. The launch positions it directly against the OnePlus 13R. Both devices promise flagship-level performance without breaking the bank, but how do they stack up against each other? Based on on-paper prices and specifications, here is a comparison between the devices.

Advertisement

Pricing and availability

The Realme GT 7 undercuts its rival slightly, starting at 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The higher variants cost 42,999 (12GB/256GB) and 46,999 (12GB/512GB). Pre-bookings are already live, with the phone going on sale from 30 May via Amazon, Realme’s website, and offline retailers. Buyers who pre-book will also receive a year of free screen damage protection.

You may be interested in

21% OFF

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • Mars Orange
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹54998

₹69999

Get This

19% OFF

Xiaomi 15

  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • 6.36 inches Display Size

₹64999

₹79999

Get This

15% OFF

Samsung Galaxy A56

  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size

₹44999

₹52999

Get This

10% OFF

Apple iPhone 16e

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage

₹53700

₹59900

Get This

45% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G

  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹55309

₹99999

Get This

4% OFF

OnePlus 13R

  • Astral Trail
  • 12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage

₹42998

₹44999

Get This

18% OFF

Vivo V50 Elite Edition

  • 12 Gb RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
  • AMOLED

₹41999

₹50999

Get This

14% OFF

Vivo V50

  • Rose Red
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB Storage

₹36999

₹42999

Get This

Vivo V30 Pro

  • Classic Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage

₹41999

Check Details

Find more mobile

In contrast, the OnePlus 13R begins at 42,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant and goes up to 47,999 for the 16GB/512GB version.

Design and display

Both smartphones feature large 6.78-inch AMOLED displays, but with distinct differences. The Realme GT 7 boasts up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness and Armour Shell Glass, coupled with an IP69 rating for superior water and dust resistance. This is a notable edge, particularly in durability.

Advertisement

The OnePlus 13R offers a ProXDR AMOLED display with LTPO 4.1 technology and 4,500 nits peak brightness. Its quad-curved design and Gorilla Glass 7i protection on both front and back lend it a more premium feel, though it misses out on the higher IP rating seen in the GT 7.

Performance and software

Under the hood, the Realme GT 7 is powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset, accompanied by the Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU. OnePlus opts for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, offering proven top-tier performance.

Both phones offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The GT 7 runs Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15, with a promise of three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. While the OnePlus 13R will get four years of OS updates amd six years of security updates.

Advertisement
Also Read | OnePlus 13R vs iQOO Neo 9 Pro: Which is the best flagship killer right now?

Battery and Charging

Realme once again takes the lead on paper with a massive 7,000mAh battery and 120W wired charging. The OnePlus 13R houses a smaller 6,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC charging, still respectable but not quite as aggressive.

Camera capabilities

Both devices come equipped with triple rear camera setups featuring high-resolution sensors. The GT 7 offers a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, it sports a 32MP front camera.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R features a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary camera, a 50MP Samsung JN5 2x telephoto lens, and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide camera. On the front is a 16MP Sony IMX480 selfie shooter. While the rear setup supports 4K video at 60fps, the front camera is limited to 1080p at 30fps, giving Realme an edge in selfie resolution.

Advertisement

Verdict

The Realme GT 7 appears to offer better value on paper,with a larger battery, faster charging, higher screen brightness, and more aggressive pricing. Its IP69 rating and generous base storage variant make it a compelling option for users seeking performance and durability.

However, the OnePlus 13R’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, refined display technology, and polished build may appeal to those seeking a more established brand name and performance reliability.

 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsRealme GT 7 vs OnePlus 13R: Price, display, processor, battery, features and more compared
Read Next Story