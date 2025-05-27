Realme GT 7 with MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chip launched in India: Check price, camera features and specifications

Realme has launched yet another smartphone in India, this time in its GT series. The new device, Realme GT 7, targets the mid-premium price segment where it will compete with the recently launched iQOO Neo 10, OnePlus 13R, and potentially the upcoming OnePlus 13s.

Realme GT 7 price in India The Realme GT 7 is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model, ₹42,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB variant, and ₹46,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB version.

The phone will go on sale from 30 May via Amazon, Realme’s official website, and offline stores. Pre-bookings begin today, and users who pre-book the device will receive one year of free screen damage protection.

Realme GT 7 specifications The Realme GT 7 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with up to 6,000 nits of peak brightness and Armour Shell Glass protection on top. It also comes with an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes, as well as hot or cold water jets from any direction.

Realme GT 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor, paired with the Immortalis-G720 MC12 GPU. The device offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

It runs on Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. The company has promised three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. The GT 7 packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

On the optics front, the GT 7 comes with a triple rear camera setup: a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP 2x telephoto lens with OIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.