Realme GT 8 series launching on 21 October: A 7000mAh battery, fast charging and everything we know so far

Realme is set to launch the GT 8 and GT 8 Pro on 21 October in China. The GT 8 Pro features a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast and 50W wireless charging, and a Ricoh-certified triple camera with a swappable module design.

Govind Choudhary
Updated21 Oct 2025, 09:11 AM IST
Realme is set to launch the GT 8 and GT 8 Pro on 21 October in China. .The GT 8 Pro features a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast and 50W wireless charging.
Realme is set to launch the GT 8 and GT 8 Pro on 21 October in China. .The GT 8 Pro features a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast and 50W wireless charging.(X: @stufflistings)

Realme is gearing up to introduce its latest flagship smartphones, the Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro, in China on 21 October. Ahead of the official launch, the brand has teased several details, confirming notable improvements in battery performance, and some key specifications.

Battery

The Realme GT 8 Pro is set to feature a 7,000mAh battery, a substantial boost from the 6,500mAh unit found in the GT 7 Pro. While both devices support 120W wired charging, the new model adds 50W wireless charging and bypass charging support, offering greater flexibility and convenience.

You may be interested in

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check512GB Storage
  • Check6.82-inch Display Size

₹59990

Check Details

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

  • Checkblack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹49998

₹54999

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • CheckBlack Velvet
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage
Amazon

₹50999

₹57999

Get This

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • CheckPeony
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹60999

Get This

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹23990

Check Details

Vivo V60e

Vivo V60e

  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
  • Check6.77-inch Display Size

₹29999

Check Details

Realme 15x 5G

Realme 15x 5G

  • Check6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
  • Check6.8-inch Display Size

₹16999

Check Details

Discount

18% OFF

OPPO F31

OPPO F31

  • CheckMidnight Blue
  • Check6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
Amazon

₹22999

₹27999

Get This

Discount

13% OFF

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G

Oppo F31 Pro Plus 5G

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8GB/12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
Amazon

₹32999

₹37999

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

According to Realme, the GT 8 Pro can charge up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes with its wired charger. Despite packing a larger battery, the smartphone is slimmer than its predecessor, measuring 8.20mm in thickness compared to 8.5mm on the GT 7 Pro.

Realme is gearing up to introduce its latest flagship smartphones, the Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro, in China on 21 October.

Display and Software

The upcoming flagship will sport a 6.78-inch flat OLED panel with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, promising sharp visuals and smooth performance. The device will also integrate an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor for faster and more secure unlocking.

On the software front, the GT 8 Pro will run Realme UI 7 based on Android 16, ensuring users get the latest interface and system-level enhancements from day one.

Also Read | OnePlus 15, iQOO 15, Realme GT 8 Pro camera specs leaked ahead of launch

Camera

Photography is a key highlight of the GT 8 Pro. It will be equipped with a Ricoh-certified 50MP main sensor (1/1.56-inch) featuring optical image stabilisation (OIS). This will likely be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP sensor, believed to use Samsung’s HP5 technology.

The phone is expected to support 4K video recording at 120fps with Dolby Vision, catering to professional-grade video enthusiasts. Interestingly, Realme has introduced a swappable camera module design, allowing users to choose between square, round, or robot-style layouts.

Also Read | Realme’s 10,000mAh phone set to enter production next year: Here’s what we know

Performance

Under the hood, the GT 8 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with Realme’s in-house R1 chip to enhance graphics performance and efficiency. The device is expected to offer configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsRealme GT 8 series launching on 21 October: A 7000mAh battery, fast charging and everything we know so far
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.