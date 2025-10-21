Realme GT 8 series launching on 21 October: A 7000mAh battery, fast charging and everything we know so far

Realme is gearing up to introduce its latest flagship smartphones, the Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro, in China on 21 October. Ahead of the official launch, the brand has teased several details, confirming notable improvements in battery performance, and some key specifications.
The Realme GT 8 Pro is set to feature a 7,000mAh battery, a substantial boost from the 6,500mAh unit found in the GT 7 Pro. While both devices support 120W wired charging, the new model adds 50W wireless charging and bypass charging support, offering greater flexibility and convenience.
According to Realme, the GT 8 Pro can charge up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes with its wired charger. Despite packing a larger battery, the smartphone is slimmer than its predecessor, measuring 8.20mm in thickness compared to 8.5mm on the GT 7 Pro.
The upcoming flagship will sport a 6.78-inch flat OLED panel with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, promising sharp visuals and smooth performance. The device will also integrate an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint sensor for faster and more secure unlocking.
On the software front, the GT 8 Pro will run Realme UI 7 based on Android 16, ensuring users get the latest interface and system-level enhancements from day one.
Photography is a key highlight of the GT 8 Pro. It will be equipped with a Ricoh-certified 50MP main sensor (1/1.56-inch) featuring optical image stabilisation (OIS). This will likely be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP sensor, believed to use Samsung’s HP5 technology.
The phone is expected to support 4K video recording at 120fps with Dolby Vision, catering to professional-grade video enthusiasts. Interestingly, Realme has introduced a swappable camera module design, allowing users to choose between square, round, or robot-style layouts.
Under the hood, the GT 8 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with Realme’s in-house R1 chip to enhance graphics performance and efficiency. The device is expected to offer configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.