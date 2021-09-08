Realme announced the availability and sales date for Realme GT Master Edition 5G (6GB+128GB variant). It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor.

Realme's GT Master Edition 5G (6GB+128GB variant) has been priced at ₹25,999. The sale will start at 12:00PM on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels. It will be available in three colours - Voyager Grey, Luna White and Cosmos Black.

Offers

Flipkart upgrade program: With the Flipkart upgrade program, buyers can pay just 70% of the cost and purchase the 6GB+128GB at ₹18,199. The rest of the amount will either have to be paid at the end of the first year, if the owner plans to keep the device.

Bank Offers

Users can avail flat ₹2000 offer on all bank cards on prepaid transactions on Flipkart.

Specs and Features

Realme GT Master Edition 5G comes with a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset and a suitcase design created by Naoto Fukasawa.

The phone is equipped with a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen. It also supports 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Realme GT Master Edition 5G comes with a 65W SuperDart. The smartphone weighs 174g.

Realme GT Master Edition 5G also gets concave vegan leather, for the texture on the back panel. It sports a 64MP primary camera, a 119° ultra-wide lens and a 4cm macro lens. It is also equipped with a 32MP Sony selfie camera and a Sony sensor.

The smartphone contains a Vapor Chamber Cooling System and also features dynamic RAM expansion by up to 5GB.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.