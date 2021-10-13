Realme GT Neo 2 5G has been launched in India. The smartphone is touted as the flagship killer. The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and a triple camera setup. The Realme GT brand will be aiming at the premium mid-range and premium segment. Realme has also launched a 4K Smart TV Google Stick, Bluetooth Speaker and gaming accessories at the same launch event.

The Realme GT Neo 2 5G has been launched at ₹31,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 variant is priced at ₹35,999.

During the Realme Festive Season sale days, the 8GB RAM variant can be purchased for ₹24,999 whereas the 12GB RAM variant can be bought at ₹28,999.

The smartphone will be made available in three different colours. The sale will begin on 17 October at midnight. Flipkart Plus members can get the device on 16 October at 12 PM.

Performance

The Realme GT Neo 2 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. The smartphone will also be equipped with stainless steel vapour cooling plus, with 100% full coverage of core heat sources, 18°C peak reduction of core temperature, and 4129 sq. mm stainless steel VC plate.

Battery and Charging

It will feature a 65W SuperDart Charge. The company claims it will charge the smartphone from 0-100% in 36 minutes and will comprise a 5000mAh capacity battery.

Display

The Realme GT Neo 2 5G will be equipped with a 6.62-inch 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display from Samsung. The display gets a 600Hz touch sampling rate, 1300 nits brightness. The company claims the new display will lead to 15% less power consumption.

Camera

The Realme GT Neo 2 5G comes with a triple camera setup. The primary lens is a 64MP unit along with an ultra-wide-angle lens as well as a macro lens.

