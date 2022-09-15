Realme GT Neo 3T to debut tomorrow in India: Expected price, features and more

Realme is all set to launch its GT Neo 3T in India tomorrow. Ahead of its country launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has announced that it will offer up to ₹7,000 discount during its first sale. Reportedly, the discount is said to essentially make it the the most affordable smartphone offering support of 80W charging speed and feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The details of the discount and the offers are not known yet. The handset was launched globally this June this year.

