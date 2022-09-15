Realme GT Neo 3T to debut tomorrow in India: Expected price, features and more

The Realme GT Neo 3T will be launched in India on September 16 at 12:30PM as per the handset’s dedicated landing page which went live the previous week.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Realme is all set to launch its GT Neo 3T in India tomorrow. Ahead of its country launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has announced that it will offer up to ₹7,000 discount during its first sale. Reportedly, the discount is said to essentially make it the the most affordable smartphone offering support of 80W charging speed and feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The details of the discount and the offers are not known yet. The handset was launched globally this June this year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Realme is all set to launch its GT Neo 3T in India tomorrow. Ahead of its country launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has announced that it will offer up to ₹7,000 discount during its first sale. Reportedly, the discount is said to essentially make it the the most affordable smartphone offering support of 80W charging speed and feature a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The details of the discount and the offers are not known yet. The handset was launched globally this June this year.
Realme GT Neo 3T: Expected price
The Realme GT Neo 3T price in India has not been revealed till now. Realme has launched the smartphone at a starting price of $469.99 (roughly ₹37,500) in the global market.
Realme GT Neo 3T: Expected price
The Realme GT Neo 3T price in India has not been revealed till now. Realme has launched the smartphone at a starting price of $469.99 (roughly ₹37,500) in the global market.
The Realme GT Neo 3T will be launched in India on September 16 at 12:30PM as per the handset’s dedicated landing page which went live the previous week.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Realme GT Neo 3T will be launched in India on September 16 at 12:30PM as per the handset’s dedicated landing page which went live the previous week.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Realme GT Neo 3T: Specifications
The Shenzhen-based company has updated the landing page to confirm that the Indian variant of Realme GT Neo 3T would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and it will have “racing flag design" at the rear panel.
Realme GT Neo 3T: Specifications
The Shenzhen-based company has updated the landing page to confirm that the Indian variant of Realme GT Neo 3T would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and it will have “racing flag design" at the rear panel.
Realme GT Neo 3T would also sport 5G connectivity. According to the landing page, Realme will be revealing more specifications of the handset in the coming days. On September 10, more details about the cooling system will be announced, followed by the revealing of the camera specifications of the phone on September 13.
Realme GT Neo 3T would also sport 5G connectivity. According to the landing page, Realme will be revealing more specifications of the handset in the coming days. On September 10, more details about the cooling system will be announced, followed by the revealing of the camera specifications of the phone on September 13.
To recall, the global variant of Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme claims that this display offers up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, this global variant features HDR10+ support and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB of RAM.
To recall, the global variant of Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme claims that this display offers up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, this global variant features HDR10+ support and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB of RAM.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To recall, the global variant of Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme claims that this display offers up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, this global variant features HDR10+ support and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB of RAM.
To recall, the global variant of Realme GT Neo 3T sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme claims that this display offers up to 1300 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, this global variant features HDR10+ support and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB of RAM.