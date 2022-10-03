Realme GT Neo 3T will soon get a special edition in India. As announced by the company via microblogging platform Twitter, the smartphone’s Realme x AmitAggarwal collection will be unveiled in the country during Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on October 14. Realme GT Neo 3T , Realme says, is an ‘amalgamation of speed, style and technology’. The smartphone succeeds the last year’s Realme GT Neo 2T which was also launched at a starting price of ₹24,999.

“An amalgamation of speed, style & technology, inspired by #realmeGTNeo3T. It's time for you to experience #TheRealAwakening at @LakmeFashionWk with the #realme x #AmitAggarwal collection unveiling on October 14th!", reads the tweet shared by Realme India.

For the unversed, Realme GT Neo 3T was launched in the country last month. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The device offers 80watt fast charging support. The technology is claimed to power up the device from 0 to 50% in under 12 minutes.

Realme GT Neo 3T is offered in three variants. The phone’s base model packs 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and is priced at ₹29,999. Another variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It carries a price tag of ₹31,999. The phone’s top-end model has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The variant costs ₹33,999.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits and offers support for HDR10+ content. The handset runs on the company’s own Realme UI based on Android 12 operating system. Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a Vapor Chamber-based cooling to regulate the device’s temperature. On the camera front, the handset boasts of a 64MP primary camera paired with an 8MP camera and 2MP macro lens.