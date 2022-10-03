Realme GT Neo 3T to get a special edition on October 14 in India

Realme GT Neo 3T will soon get a special edition in India. As announced by the company via microblogging platform Twitter, the smartphone’s Realme x AmitAggarwal collection will be unveiled in the country during Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on October 14. Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme says, is an ‘amalgamation of speed, style and technology’. The smartphone succeeds the last year’s Realme GT Neo 2T which was also launched at a starting price of ₹24,999.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}