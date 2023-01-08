Realme GT Neo 5 features leak online ahead of launch next month

Realme GT Neo 5 features leak online ahead of launch next month2 min read . 02:50 PM IST
Realme GT Neo 5 is expected to launch in China next month. The Chinese launch will be followed by launch in other markets including India later this year. The smartphone will succeed the Realme GT Neo 3.
Ahead of the launch, the upcoming Realme phone has appeared on Chinese certification site TENAA. The listing reveals features of the Realme GT Neo 5. The certification website shows two models of the phone with model number RMX3706 and RMX3708. Both these models, as per the listing, will have 4,850mAh and 4,450mAh, respectively. It is likely that the smartphone series may offer 240watt fast charging.
The smartphone is tipped to have a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 2,772x1,240-pixel resolution. The listing revelas that the phone will be powered by an unnamed octa-core processor with a max frequency of 3GHz.
According to rumours, Realme GT Neo 5 may come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. For optics, the handset may offer a triple camera system on the back. The setup may consist of a 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera sensor, and a 2MP third sensor.
For selfies, Realme GT Neo 5 may boast of a 16MP camera at the front. Realme’s upcoming phone with model number RMX3706 and RMX3708 variants will be 8.9mm thick and weigh 199g.
Meanwhile, Realme is set to launch its Realme 10 4G in India on January 09. The company will organise a digital event to launch the new phone and it is scheduled to be launched on January 09, 2023 (Monday) at 12:30PM. This event will be live streamed on Realme’s socal media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.
The smartphone is confirmed to come with an AMOLED display and will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The company describes the MediaTek chipset as a gaming SoC and also confirmed that the handset will get SuperDart charging support.
