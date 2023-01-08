Realme GT Neo 5 features leak online ahead of launch next month

Ahead of the launch, the upcoming Realme phone has appeared on Chinese certification site TENAA. The listing reveals features of the Realme GT Neo 5. The certification website shows two models of the phone with model number RMX3706 and RMX3708. Both these models, as per the listing, will have 4,850mAh and 4,450mAh, respectively. It is likely that the smartphone series may offer 240watt fast charging.