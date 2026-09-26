Realme Harry Potter edition sold out soon after launch: Check the smartphone’s features, price and more

Realme has launched the Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition in India. The special phone brings memorable Hogwarts designs, themed software and a gift box for fans. It combines usual smartphone features with details from the popular magical world.

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Launched on 21 September 2026, the phone costs ₹62,999 in India. It comes in Magic Brown with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. According to an earlier report by GSM Arena, the smartphone collection was sold out soon after the launch.

Buyers can find it through Flipkart and retail stores across the country. This makes it a purchase for fans willing to spend extra on a special edition.

The rich brown rear panel has a textured pattern inspired by Wizard’s Chess. A Hogwarts crest sits on the back, giving the phone a clear identity.

The camera area takes inspiration from Hedwig, Harry Potter’s owl. These touches should appeal to readers who grew up enjoying the books and films.

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Realme has also added a colour effect to the Hogwarts crest. Under ultraviolet light, the four house colours appear together.

However, the company says this effect may gradually fade with daily use. The frame carries the words “Welcome to Hogwarts”, adding another detail for fans to discover.

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The experience continues when users switch on the phone. Hogwarts Castle wallpapers bring the famous school to the screen.

Special startup and fingerprint animations add more themed moments. Over 30 redesigned app icons complete the look. Together, these changes make the theme visible during everyday use.

Also Read | Realme P4R 5G launched in India with 8000mAh battery, 144Hz display

The gift box adds to the excitement of opening a new phone. It includes a Hogwarts acceptance letter, house bookmarks and character postcards.

A themed phone case and other collectables extend the experience beyond the handset. For collectors, these extras may become display pieces long after the phone is unpacked.

Photography features include a 200MP main camera and a 50MP selfie camera. Optical image stabilisation helps reduce blur caused by shaky hands. Fans can also add Hogwarts house watermarks to their pictures.

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The phone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max processor. Its AMOLED screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother movement. A large 7000mAh battery is paired with 80W fast charging. Bypass charging and reverse charging are also supported.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G with 6.8-inch 144Hz refresh rate display launched

The biggest attraction here is the complete Harry Potter presentation. The design, screen themes and collectables all follow the same idea.

The company has also launched the Buds T500 Pro Harry Potter edition. In terms of features, its quite similar to the Buds T500 Pro. The product is priced at ₹6,999.

Social media reactions “This is actually cool. wondering why nobody made it sooner,” commented one social media user.

“Magic is here,” wrote another user.

One user posted, “Very low price for a brand like Realme. Look at the brand value and build design. Although the build quality is made of plastic, it's better than the titanium frame and glass back.”

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“For ₹62,999, this is a collector purchase first. Buyers should compare the standard model with the same hardware and ask whether the themed design and packaging justify the premium,” came from another.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.