Realme has announced the launch of 100 new Realme exclusive stores across India. The new stores will be operational from 8 October. Realme opened its first store in August 2020.

The new stores will have products from the Realme TechLife ecosystem, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets. The company has plans to enhance its reach in the offline segment.

According to a statement by the company, Realme has focused on offline expansion into Tier II and Tier III cities. Additionally, Realme will also open its flagship store in Gujarat. The company plans to unveil 300 Realme exclusive stores by 2021 and expand it to over a thousand stores by 2022.

Commenting on the occasion, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India, Europe & Latin America said, “We aim to offer the best-in-class products with the latest technology. To experience desired lifestyle empowered by technology, consumers love trying out trendsetting products for themselves first-hand. I am proud of achieving this new milestone, as it testifies to our capability to meet consumer needs despite all odds and challenges during the pandemic period. We will continue to maintain the strong pace of mainline expansion and deepen consumer experience. The love we have received from our users has made us more enthusiastic and energetic towards this offline expansion."

