Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Realme launches 100 new offline stores in India. Details here

Realme launches 100 new offline stores in India. Details here

Premium
Realme is focusing on offline expansion into Tier II and Tier III cities
1 min read . 10:59 AM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The new stores will have products from the Realme TechLife ecosystem, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Realme has announced the launch of 100 new Realme exclusive stores across India. The new stores will be operational from 8 October. Realme opened its first store in August 2020.

Realme has announced the launch of 100 new Realme exclusive stores across India. The new stores will be operational from 8 October. Realme opened its first store in August 2020.

The new stores will have products from the Realme TechLife ecosystem, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets. The company has plans to enhance its reach in the offline segment.  

The new stores will have products from the Realme TechLife ecosystem, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets. The company has plans to enhance its reach in the offline segment.  

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to a statement by the company, Realme has focused on offline expansion into Tier II and Tier III cities. Additionally, Realme will also open its flagship store in Gujarat. The company plans to unveil 300 Realme exclusive stores by 2021 and expand it to over a thousand stores by 2022.

Commenting on the occasion, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India, Europe & Latin America said, “We aim to offer the best-in-class products with the latest technology. To experience desired lifestyle empowered by technology, consumers love trying out trendsetting products for themselves first-hand. I am proud of achieving this new milestone, as it testifies to our capability to meet consumer needs despite all odds and challenges during the pandemic period. We will continue to maintain the strong pace of mainline expansion and deepen consumer experience. The love we have received from our users has made us more enthusiastic and energetic towards this offline expansion."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Supply hurdles to limit availability of electronics dur ...

Premium

Facebook's claims its new robot can bring down cost of ...

Premium

Apple’s plan for cars: Using iPhone to control AC, seat ...

Premium

Smartphones priced under ₹20,000: Check best deals ava ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!