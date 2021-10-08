Realme launches 100 new offline stores in India. Details here

Commenting on the occasion, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India, Europe & Latin America said, “We aim to offer the best-in-class products with the latest technology. To experience desired lifestyle empowered by technology, consumers love trying out trendsetting products for themselves first-hand. I am proud of achieving this new milestone, as it testifies to our capability to meet consumer needs despite all odds and challenges during the pandemic period. We will continue to maintain the strong pace of mainline expansion and deepen consumer experience. The love we have received from our users has made us more enthusiastic and energetic towards this offline expansion."