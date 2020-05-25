After several speculations, online leaks and teasers, Realme today launched it much-anticipated smartwatch in India today. The watch, which goes by the name Realme Watch, is the company's first-ever smartwatch. The device comes in a square screen with a 1.4 inch LCD display.

Realme Watch price, availability in India:

The first-ever smartwatch from Realme is priced at ₹3,999. The sale of Realme Watch will commence from 5 June, 2020 on Flipkart and the Realme website. The company also said that the wearable will soon be available on offline stores. Along with that, the watch also comes with fashionable design straps in various colours, which can be bought separately for ₹499 each.

Realme Watch specifications:

The Realme Watch comes with the specifications of fitness and smart features such as heart rate monitoring. This feature is a real-time monitoring using built-in PPG sensor which is known to record the heart rate in every five minutes that will alert the user of abnormal heart rate throughout the day. Realme has also provided SpO2 monitoring to let users track their blood oxygen levels.

The watch also offers 14 different sports modes including Badminton, Cricket, Indoor Running, Outdoor Running, Walking, and Yoga, among others. It can even monitor sleep, offer sedentary and hydration reminders, and meditation relaxing.

Apart from that, the design of the Realme Watch looks similar to that of an Apple Watch. THe device comes with a 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It supports a three-axis accelerometer and a PPG sensor and supports 20mm removable straps with an IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance.

Powered by Android 5.0 and a Bluetooth v5.0 version, the wearable comes with 160 mAh battery, which according to company's claims, can offer seven days of usage with the continuous heart rate monitor enabled and nine-day battery life with disabled heart rate monitoring. Additionally, it comes with a Power Saving Mode pushes the battery life to up to 20 days of usage on a single charge

