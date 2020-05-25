Realme launches its first-ever smartwatch for 3,999, sale starts 5 June

The first-ever smartwatch from Realme is priced at ₹3,999. The sale of Realme Watch will commence from 5 June, 2020 on Flipkart and the Realme website. The company also said that the wearable will soon be available on offline stores. Along with that, the watch also comes with fashionable design straps in various colours, which can be bought separately for ₹499 each.