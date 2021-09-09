Realme has launched its first-ever tablet in India. The new tablet sports a slim profile, a 10.4-inch display and a sizeable battery. The tablet is available in two colours: Gold and Grey. The tablet is available with both WiFi and LTE.

Realme has priced the tablet at ₹13,999 for the WiFi variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The LTE models are available in two variants with one 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant priced at ₹15,999 and 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at ₹17,999. The WiFi variant will go on sale on a later date.

The tablet will be available from 16 September at 12 PM via the mainline channel, Flipkart and realme.com.

The new tablet Realme Pad comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display. The display comes with a resolution of 2000x1200 and a screen to body ratio of 82.5%. The Realme Pad will be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

In terms of design, the new tablet comes with chamfered edges, similar to what Apple introduced with its latest iPad Pro. The tablet will come with a thickness of 6.9mm. On the back panel, there will be a single-lens camera setup with a small bump protruding out.

The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

The Realme Pad gets a 7100mAh battery unit along with 18W quick charge. The company claims the tablet can provide 12 hrs of video viewing and 65 days of standby. It also supports reverse charging.

The Realme Pad comes with four speakers and supports Dolby Atmos and Adaptive Surround Sound.

The new operating system is called Realme UI for Pad which is based on Android 11.

