Realme has priced the tablet at ₹13,999 for the WiFi variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The LTE models are available in two variants with one 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant priced at ₹15,999 and 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage at ₹17,999. The WiFi variant will go on sale on a later date.

