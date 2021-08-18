Realme has launched its first laptop in India under the Realme Book monicker. The laptop has been part of the rumour mill for quite some time but we now get a closer look at the laptop.

The Realme Book (Slim) starts at a price of ₹44,999 for the version with Intel Core i3 chipset, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. The second variant with Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD will sell at a price of ₹56,999. Both prices are introductory.

The Realme Book (Slim) will start selling from 30 August at 12PM. The laptop will be made available via Flipkart, realme.com and even from authorize Realme retailers.

The laptop has been launched in two colours: Real Blue and Real Grey.

The RealmeBook comes with a 14-inch 2K Full Vision IPS display with a peak brightness of 400nits. The display comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The laptop will come with metal body, 90% screen-to-body ratio, 100% sRGB color gamut.

The Chinese brand claims that the laptop will be one of the slimmest and lightest laptops in India with a thickness of 14.9 mm.

The new Realme laptop will be powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 chipsets coupled with Iris XE integrated graphics. It gets WiFi-6 technology for connectivity. The laptop will get up to 512GB SSD storage and 8GB of RAM.

The laptop uses a Thunderbolt 4 port to charge the battery. The 65W charger can provide a 50% charge in 30 minutes. The company claims it can provide up to 11 hours of connectivity.

The laptop comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. The Realme Book will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

The laptop comes with two Harman speakers that support DTS Audio. For safety, the laptop gets a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

