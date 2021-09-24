Realme launches Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i in India. Price, features, other details

The Narzo 50 series will be made available via Realme.com, Flipkart and other mainline channels

Realme has launched the Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i smartphones today. The midrange smartphones will be launched with triple lens camera setup and are powered by MediaTek chipsets. Realme also launched the Band 2 fitness band as well as a new 32-inch Realme Smart TV Neo.

The Realme Narzo 50A has been priced at ₹11,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage has been priced at ₹12,499.

The Realme Narzo 50i has been priced at ₹7,499 for the variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The 4GB and 64GB internal storage variant has been priced at ₹8,999.

The Narzo 50A is available in Oxygen Green and Oxygen Blue colours.

The Realme Narzo 50i has been priced at ₹7,499 for the variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The 4GB and 64GB internal storage variant has been priced at ₹8,999.

The Narzo 50 series will be made available via Realme.com, Flipkart and other mainline channels. The first sale will go live on 7 October, along with the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

The Realme Narzo 50A features a 50 MP AI triple camera and will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 12nm Octa-core, ARM Cortex - A75, ARM Mali G52. The smartphone also gets a 6000mAh battery with 18W quick charger.

