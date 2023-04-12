Smartphone brand Realme has expanded its Narzo series phones in India today. The company has launched Realme Narzo N55 with full HD+ display and MediaTek processor. It runs on Android 13 based custom UI. Here’s a look at the new phone’s features, pricing and availability in India

Realme Narzo N55 price and availability

Realme Narzo N55 is offered in two RAM models. The base variant packs 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹10,999. Another model has 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, priced at ₹12,999.

The company has announced a discount of ₹500 on the 4GB RAM model as part of the introductory offer. Similarly, buyers can get ₹1,000 off on the 6GB RAM variant.

Realme Narzo N55 will be available in India via Amazon e-commerce platform along with the company’s own website.

Realme Narzo N55 features

Realme Narzo N55 has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD+ resolution. The phone’s display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset has a punch hole camera cutout at the front, housing the front camera.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 processor coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Realme Narzo N55 offers up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For optics, the handset boasts of a dual camera system on the back. There is a 64MP main camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor. Realme Narzo N55 features an 8MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The handset comes with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Realme Narzo N55 runs on the comapny’s own Realme UI based on Android 13 operating system. Other features on the smartphone include side mounted fingerprint scanner, and USB Type C port for charging and data transfer.