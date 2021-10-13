The Google streaming stick has been priced at ₹3,999. However, the buyers can get the device at ₹2,999 during the Realme Festive Days sale
Realme conducted a new virtual launch event where it introduced a new premium mid-range GT smartphone as well as some new devices including a new 4K Smart TV Google Stick, a Bluetooth speaker and gaming accessories.
Realme launched India's first Google Stick. The Realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick is based on the Android platform. The smart stick comes with built-in entertainment apps, multiple connections and is powered by Google TV. It supports 4K streaming at 60fps and HDR10+.
The Google streaming stick has been priced at ₹3,999. However, the buyers can get the device at ₹2,999 during the Realme Festive Days sale. Realme is yet to announce the first sale date of the device.
Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker
The speaker comes with dynamic bass boost drivers, stereo pairing, equalizer presets, bass radiators. Realme claims the speaker gets the latest Bluetooth connectivity options.
The Realme Bluetooth speaker has been priced at ₹2,999 but it can be purchased at ₹2,499 during the Realme Festive Days sale. The first sale will happen on 18 October at 12 PM.