Realme conducted a new virtual launch event where it introduced a new premium mid-range GT smartphone as well as some new devices including a new 4K Smart TV Google Stick, a Bluetooth speaker and gaming accessories.

Also read: Realme GT Neo 2 5G launched in India at ₹24,999. Check details

Realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick

Realme launched India's first Google Stick. The Realme 4K Smart TV Google Stick is based on the Android platform. The smart stick comes with built-in entertainment apps, multiple connections and is powered by Google TV. It supports 4K streaming at 60fps and HDR10+.

The Google streaming stick has been priced at ₹3,999. However, the buyers can get the device at ₹2,999 during the Realme Festive Days sale. Realme is yet to announce the first sale date of the device.

Realme Brick Bluetooth Speaker

The speaker comes with dynamic bass boost drivers, stereo pairing, equalizer presets, bass radiators. Realme claims the speaker gets the latest Bluetooth connectivity options.

The Realme Bluetooth speaker has been priced at ₹2,999 but it can be purchased at ₹2,499 during the Realme Festive Days sale. The first sale will happen on 18 October at 12 PM.

Realme Buds Air 2

The Buds Air 2 comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The company claims a 25 hr- playback time, 88ms Super Low Latency and 10mm Diamond-class Hi-Fi Driver.

The Buds Air 2 is priced at ₹3,299 but buyers can get the TWS earbuds at ₹2,599 during Realme Festive Days sale. The first sale will happen on 18 October at 12PM.

Smartphone Gaming Accessories

Realme has also launched a Cooling Back Clip Neo, a Type-C SuperDart Game Cable and Mobile Game Trigger.

The Realme Cooling Back Clip Neo will provide rapid cooling and it is priced at ₹999.

The Realme Type-C SuperDart Game Cable is designed to provide easier access to gaming while charging. It is priced at ₹599 and it will go on sale on October 18 at 12PM.

The Realme Mobile Game Trigger comes with physical buttons and gaming mouse tech to provide better gaming experience. The triggers are priced at ₹699 and will go on first sale on 18 October at 12 PM.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.