Realme has launched two new smartphones, Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G in the mid-range segment. The smartphones are powered by MediaTek chipsets.

The Realme 8s 5G has been priced at ₹17,999 for the variant with 6 GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at ₹19,999.

The Realme 8s 5G will be available on 13 Sept at 12 noon via Realme.com Flipkart.com and mainline channels

The Realme 8i is available with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is priced at ₹15,999 and another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage which has been priced at ₹13,999. The first sale for the device will happen on 14 September at 12 noon via Flipkart, realme.com and mainline channels.

Realme 8s 5G

The Realme 8s will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset which gets a 6nm architecture. The device will get up to 8GB of RAM with the option of dynamic expansion by up to 5GB. The phone will have a total thickness of 8.8mm.

The phone comes with a triple-lens 64MP primary camera along with a macro lens and another depth sensor.

The device gets a punch-hole display with a 6.5-inch FullHD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone gets 33W fast charging and a 5000mAh battery unit. The phone supports dual 5G standby. The Realme 8s 5G comes with Realme UI 2.0 which is based on Android 11.

Realme 8i

The Realme 8i will be featuring a 6.6-inch display which will get a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display will also get a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. The display will also house a punch hole for the front-facing snapper.

The phone will be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 chipset along with up to 6GB of RAM with the provision of Dynamic RAM Expansion by 5GB. The phone gets a 5000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging.

The phone gets a triple-lens camera with the primary lens being a 50MP lens unit.

