Realme launches Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G in India. Price, features, other details

The Realme 8i is available with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is priced at ₹15,999 and another variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage which has been priced at ₹13,999. The first sale for the device will happen on 14 September at 12 noon via Flipkart, realme.com and mainline channels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}