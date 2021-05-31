Realme has launched a new smartphone X7 Max 5G in India. The new smartphone is the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset which supports 5G.

Pricing

The phone is priced at ₹26,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at ₹29,999.

The phone will be available from 4 June at 12 PM via realme's official store as well as through Flipkart. The phone will also sell via authorized offline retailers.

The Realme X7 Max 5G will be available in Asteroid Black, Mercury Silver and Milky Way colour.

Specifications

The Dimensity 1200 is an octa-core chipset which comes with the 3GHz Arm Cortex-A78 cores. According to MediaTek, the chipset provides up to 22% faster CPU performance while also being 25% more power-efficient in comparison to the previous generation.

The Realme X7 Max 5G features a 6.43-inch Samsung Super AMOLED punch-hole display with a FullHD+ resolution. The display can achieve a peak brightness of 1000 nits and will get a 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The display will also get a refresh rate of 120Hz and 360Hz of the touch sampling rate.

Charging speed

The Realme X7 Max 5G will get SuperDart charge which will provide charging speeds of 50W, which the company claims can charge the battery up to 50% in just 16 minutes. The phone comes with a 4,500 mAh battery.

Camera

In terms of optics, the phone will feature a triple-lens setup with the primary lens being a 64MP Sony unit, paired with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Madhav Sheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe said, “Through X series realme has always brought cutting-edge technology, the most stylish design with an emphasis on premium experience for its users. As a brand that has always ‘Dared to Leap’ realme, aims to be the 5G leader and has brought many industry-firsts disruptive products, launching realme X7 Max 5G is yet another feather in the cap, which is India’s first Mediatek Dimensity 1200 powered 5G smartphone."

He further added. "realme believes that the next-gen flagship chipsets should feature new processes, new architecture, and new 5G technology to deliver cutting-edge performance and the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 in realme X7 Max 5G will provide a far advanced dual 5G experience to our users. realme believes in providing future-ready devices to its customers and with realme X7 Max 5G we believe the young users will be able to cherish the benefits of advanced 5G technology."

