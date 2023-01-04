Realme lists its Pad Slim on Flipkart: What to expect

Realme, a Chinese technology company, has listed two variants of its Realme Pad Slim on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The e-tailer already sells several Realme tablets including Realme Pad, Pad Mini and Pad X. It is believed that the company will soon launch the Realme Pad Slim in the Indian market.
The listing of Realme Pad Slim on Flipkart also suggests that only LTE voice calling models of the device will be available for customers in India. This upcoming tablet will come in two colour options which are Grey and Gold. The customers will be able to purchase the tablet at an expected price of ₹32,999 after it is launched.
Realme launched its original Realme Pad in September 2021. The upcoming tablet seems to have similar specifications to the older device.
As per Flipkart's landing page, the all new Realme tablet will feature a 10.4-inch Full HD LCD panel which might support WUXGA+ (2000x1200 pixels) resolution. The tablet from Realme is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and Mali G52 graphics unit coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (further expandable up to 1TB).
The Realme Pad Slim is believed to come with a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. In terms of camera sensors, the tablet might house an 8MP front and an 8MP rear camera sensors. It will pack a 7100 mAh battery and will run on Android 11.
Meanwhile, Realme 10 4G will launch in India on January 9, a Flipkart page reveals. According to the webpage, the smartphone will launch at 12:30pm. It will come powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor. Flipkart listing also revealed other specifications of the upcoming Realme phone. Take a look
The smartphone will have a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone’s display will come with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.
Realme 10 is teased to have a ‘light particle design’ and will weigh 178 grams. As mentioned above, the handset will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor paired with up to 8GB+8GB Dynamic RAM.