Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G with 6.8-inch 144Hz display and 7,000mAh battery launched, price starts at ₹13,999

Realme has launched its latest budget phone in India, the Narzo 100 Lite 5G. The phone comes with an HD+ 144Hz display, a Dimensity 6400 processor, and a 7,000mAh battery.
The realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G is priced at ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs ₹14,499, and the top-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at ₹16,499.
However, the company is providing coupon offers of up to ₹1,500 as part of the launch offers, taking the effective price to ₹12,499, ₹13,499, and ₹14,999 respectively.
The phone will go on sale on 21 April starting at 12 noon via Amazon and Realme's own website. It will be available in two colour variants: Thunder Black and Frost Silver.
The realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of peak brightness. The phone measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs approximately 212g.
It comes equipped with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, alongside military-grade MIL-STD 810H certification.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. Users also have the option to expand the storage up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. The Narzo 100 Lite 5G runs on realme UI 7.0, which is based on Android 16.
For optics, the smartphone sports a 13MP rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, it houses a 5MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. Both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording up to 1080p videos at 30fps.
|Feature
|Specification
|Display
|6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, up to 900 nits peak brightness
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
|Operating System
|Android 16 with realme UI 7.0
|RAM & Storage
|4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM + 64GB/128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage, expandable up to 2TB via microSD
|Rear Camera
|13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash
|Front Camera
|5MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
|Battery & Charging
|7000mAh battery, 15W fast charging
|Audio
|3.5mm audio jack, Ultra-Linear bottom-ported speaker, 300% Ultra Volume audio
|Durability & Design
|Dust and splash resistant (IP64), Military-grade durability (MIL-STD 810H), 8.4mm slim design, 212g weight
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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