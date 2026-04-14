Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G with 6.8-inch 144Hz display and 7,000mAh battery launched, price starts at ₹13,999

Realme has launched its latest budget phone in India, the Narzo 100 Lite 5G. The phone comes with an HD+ 144Hz display, a Dimensity 6400 processor, and a 7,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G price: The realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G is priced at ₹13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs ₹14,499, and the top-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at ₹16,499.

However, the company is providing coupon offers of up to ₹1,500 as part of the launch offers, taking the effective price to ₹12,499, ₹13,499, and ₹14,999 respectively.

The phone will go on sale on 21 April starting at 12 noon via Amazon and Realme's own website. It will be available in two colour variants: Thunder Black and Frost Silver.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G specs: The realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of peak brightness. The phone measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs approximately 212g.

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It comes equipped with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, alongside military-grade MIL-STD 810H certification.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage. Users also have the option to expand the storage up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. The Narzo 100 Lite 5G runs on realme UI 7.0, which is based on Android 16.

For optics, the smartphone sports a 13MP rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, it houses a 5MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. Both the front and rear cameras are capable of recording up to 1080p videos at 30fps.