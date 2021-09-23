Realme will be launching the new Narzo 50 series on Friday. The Chinese company has also planned the launch of the Realme Band 2 as well as Realme smart TV Neo TV.

The launch event will begin at 12:30 PM. You can catch the event via Realme's YouTube channel as well as on the company's Facebook account. Here's an embed for the launch live stream.

What to expect

The Realme Narzo 50 series will include the Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i. The realme narzo 50A will feature a 50 MP AI triple camera and will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 12nm Octa-core, ARM Cortex - A75, ARM Mali G52. The smartphone will also feature a 6000mAh battery.

Realme Band 2 will feature a 1.4-inch colour touch display. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits and 167*320 resolution. The band is powered by GH3011 sensor and features real-time heart rate monitoring. It gets blood oxygen monitoring as well as 90 sports modes such as running, hiking etc.

Realme smart TV Neo will also be launched in 32-inch size. The smart TV will get TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. It will get two 10W (2 x 10W) speakers with Dolby Audio.

