The Realme Narzo 50 series will include the Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i. The realme narzo 50A will feature a 50 MP AI triple camera and will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 12nm Octa-core, ARM Cortex - A75, ARM Mali G52. The smartphone will also feature a 6000mAh battery.
Realme Band 2 will feature a 1.4-inch colour touch display. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits and 167*320 resolution. The band is powered by GH3011 sensor and features real-time heart rate monitoring. It gets blood oxygen monitoring as well as 90 sports modes such as running, hiking etc.
Realme smart TV Neo will also be launched in 32-inch size. The smart TV will get TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. It will get two 10W (2 x 10W) speakers with Dolby Audio.