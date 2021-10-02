Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i first sale tomorrow. Price, other details here

The Realme Narzo 50A will come in two variants, 4GB+64GB priced at ₹11,499 and 4GB+128GB priced at ₹12,499 respectively and Realme Narzo 50i will come in two variants, 2GB+32GB priced at ₹7,499 and 4GB+64GB priced at ₹8,999 respectively. Starting 12 noon onwards on 3 October, 2021, Realme Narzo 50A & Realme Narzo 50i will be available on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels.