Home >Technology >Gadgets >Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i first sale tomorrow. Price, other details here

Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i first sale tomorrow. Price, other details here

Realme 50A is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor
2 min read . 05:42 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

The Narzo 50A sits in the mid-range segment whereas the Narzo 50i is an entry-level smartphone

Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i will go on first sale tomorrow. The Narzo 50A sits in the mid-range segment whereas the Narzo 50i is an entry-level smartphone.

The Realme Narzo 50A will come in two variants, 4GB+64GB priced at 11,499 and 4GB+128GB priced at 12,499 respectively and Realme Narzo 50i will come in two variants, 2GB+32GB priced at 7,499 and 4GB+64GB priced at 8,999 respectively. Starting 12 noon onwards on 3 October, 2021, Realme Narzo 50A & Realme Narzo 50i will be available on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels.

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A comes with a 50MP camera unit which is part of a triple lens setup. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor. The primary lens is a 50MP image sensor, additionally it gets a macro lens and a B&W lens. On the front, the smartphone gets an 8MP camera. 

Realme Narzo 50A comes with a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone also features the OTG reverse charge. The phone's battery can be charged with 18W fast charge. 

The phone gets a 6.5-inch mini-drop display. Also, the smartphone is equipped with a 3-card slot for two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB) and supports up to 128GB storage.

Realme Narzo 50i

The Realme Narzo 50i, is powered by a octa-core processor Unisoc 9863 and is equipped with a battery of 5000mAh. In addition, the smartphone provides ‘Super Power Saving Mode’ to optimize the usage of the battery, and also supports reverse charging. 

The phone features 6.5-inch display with an 89.5% screen-to-body ratio. Realme Narzo 50i comes with an 8MP AI camera. Also, the smartphone is equipped with a 3-card slot for 2 Nano SIM cards and 1 MicroSD card and supports a maximum of 256GB memory expansion.

 

