Realme Narzo 50i Prime debuts in India: Details on price and specifications

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes at a price of ₹7,999 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and ₹8,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. It is launched via Amazon and Realme India online store. The handset from Realme comes in Dark Blue and Mint Green colours.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Realme, a Chinese smartphone brand has launched its Realme Narzo 50i Prime in India today. The smartphone company has revealed that this handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and claims to provide up to four days of audio playback time. It features a 6.5-inch display and the phone is offered in Mint Green and Dark Blue colours.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Realme, a Chinese smartphone brand has launched its Realme Narzo 50i Prime in India today. The smartphone company has revealed that this handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and claims to provide up to four days of audio playback time. It features a 6.5-inch display and the phone is offered in Mint Green and Dark Blue colours.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Price
The Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes at a price of ₹7,999 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and ₹8,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. It is launched via Amazon and Realme India online store. The handset from Realme comes in Dark Blue and Mint Green colours.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Price
The Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes at a price of ₹7,999 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and ₹8,999 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage variant. It is launched via Amazon and Realme India online store. The handset from Realme comes in Dark Blue and Mint Green colours.
It will go on sale in India at 12AM on September 23 with the start of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. Although Prime members could get their hands on this device a day prior before others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It will go on sale in India at 12AM on September 23 with the start of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale. Although Prime members could get their hands on this device a day prior before others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Specifications
This smartphone features a 6.5-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 per cent and 400 nits of brightness. Realme Narzo 50i Prime is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Specifications
This smartphone features a 6.5-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 per cent and 400 nits of brightness. Realme Narzo 50i Prime is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition.
For optics, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime is equipped with an 8MP AI main camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging and it is claimed to provide up to four days of audio playback support.
For optics, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime is equipped with an 8MP AI main camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging and it is claimed to provide up to four days of audio playback support.
Further, this dual SIM handset from Realme includes a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). It features up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone sports a stage light design and rigged textures on the back and measures 8.5mm thin and weighs about 182gm.
Further, this dual SIM handset from Realme includes a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). It features up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone sports a stage light design and rigged textures on the back and measures 8.5mm thin and weighs about 182gm.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We are thrilled to unveil the newest member of our narzo series, Realme Narzo 50i Prime. Narzo 50i Prime, the most stylish entry-level smartphone, comes with an amazing Stage Light Design and will deliver the best performance in the segment with its Unisoc T612 Powerful Processor. Realme, as a brand, always aims to bring the newest features in all of its smartphones, and realme narzo 50i Prime is another smartphone that aids realme in stepping ahead with its design and newest technology," Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, VP, Realme, and President, Realme International Business Group said, in a statement.
"We are thrilled to unveil the newest member of our narzo series, Realme Narzo 50i Prime. Narzo 50i Prime, the most stylish entry-level smartphone, comes with an amazing Stage Light Design and will deliver the best performance in the segment with its Unisoc T612 Powerful Processor. Realme, as a brand, always aims to bring the newest features in all of its smartphones, and realme narzo 50i Prime is another smartphone that aids realme in stepping ahead with its design and newest technology," Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, VP, Realme, and President, Realme International Business Group said, in a statement.