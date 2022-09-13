Realme Narzo 50i Prime debuts in India: Details on price and specifications

"We are thrilled to unveil the newest member of our narzo series, Realme Narzo 50i Prime. Narzo 50i Prime, the most stylish entry-level smartphone, comes with an amazing Stage Light Design and will deliver the best performance in the segment with its Unisoc T612 Powerful Processor. Realme, as a brand, always aims to bring the newest features in all of its smartphones, and realme narzo 50i Prime is another smartphone that aids realme in stepping ahead with its design and newest technology," Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, VP, Realme, and President, Realme International Business Group said, in a statement.