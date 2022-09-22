Realme Narzo 50i Prime goes on sale today: Details on offer, price and specs

The Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes with a price tag of ₹7,999 in India for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The top-end variant with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage has been priced at ₹8,999.
Realme Narzo 50i goes on sale today for the first time in India. It will be exclusively available for the Amazon Prime members. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon to all the customers starting tomorrow at noon. This handset from Realme was launched in India on September 13. It is an entry-level handset which comes in two storage configurations and two colour options. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and claims to provide up to four days of audio playback time. It features a 6.5-inch display
Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Offer details
The Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes with a price tag of ₹7,999 in India for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage. The top-end variant with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage has been priced at ₹8,999. This smartphone will be available via Amazon in Dark Blue and Mint Green colour.
Amazon is offering a 10 per cent discount of up to ₹1,000 on SBI debit card transactions and up to ₹1,500 on SBI credit card EMI transactions for its prime members. The e-commerce giant is also offering a 10 per cent discount of up to ₹1,250 on SBI credit card non-EMI transactions to the prime members. Moreover, the online retailer is also providing free earphones during checkout with the Realme Narzo 50i Prime.
Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Specifications
This smartphone features a 6.5-inch display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 per cent and 400 nits of brightness. Realme Narzo 50i Prime is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition.
For optics, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime is equipped with an 8MP AI main camera and a 5MP selfie snapper. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging and it is claimed to provide up to four days of audio playback support.
Further, this dual SIM handset from Realme includes a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 1TB). It features up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone sports a stage light design and rigged textures on the back and measures 8.5mm thin and weighs about 182gm.
