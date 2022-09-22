Realme Narzo 50i Prime goes on sale today: Details on offer, price and specs

Realme Narzo 50i goes on sale today for the first time in India. It will be exclusively available for the Amazon Prime members. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon to all the customers starting tomorrow at noon. This handset from Realme was launched in India on September 13. It is an entry-level handset which comes in two storage configurations and two colour options. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery and claims to provide up to four days of audio playback time. It features a 6.5-inch display

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}