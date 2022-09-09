Realme Narzo 50i Prime to launch in India soon: Check launch date & teased specs

Meanwhile, Realme has also recently launched its all-new Realme C33. This handset comes powered by Unisoc T612 processor and is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor on the rear. Realme C33 comes with a starting price of ₹8,999. Realme C33 is offered in two models. The base variant packs 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹8,999. Another model has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, and carries a price tag of ₹9,999. Aqua Blue, Night Sea and Sandy Gold are the colour variants of the phone.