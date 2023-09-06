Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone Narzo 60x 5G in two colour options - Stellar Green and Nebula Purple. Realme claims that this is the slimmest 5G smartphone in its segment with a 7.88mm thickness.

Specifications:

The new Realme Narzo 60x comes with a 6.72-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The new smartphone comes with a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio and 680 nits of peak brightness.

The Narzo 60x is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants along with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone also comes with support for 6GB of dynamic RAM and expanding the storage up to 2GB via the microSD card.

Camera and software:

The Narzo 60x comes with a 50 MP main camera with a f/1.8 aperture and 1.28 μm pixel size. It is paired with a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The newest smartphone by Realme runs on Realme UI 4.0 on top of Android 13. It is run on 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging which the company claims can take the phone from 1 to 50 percent in just 29 minutes. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for securely unlocking it.

Price and launch offer:

Realme Narzo 60x has been priced at ₹12,999 for the 4GB/128GB version while the 6GB RAM/ 128 GB storage version comes at a price of ₹14,499.

The Narzo 60x will go on sale on September 12 at 12pm. It will be available on Amazon and Realme.com.