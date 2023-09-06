Realme Narzo 60x with Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor launched: Check price, features and more1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Realme launches Narzo 60x 5G, slimmest smartphone in its segment, with 6.72-inch display and 50MP camera. Priced at ₹12,999.
Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone Narzo 60x 5G in two colour options - Stellar Green and Nebula Purple. Realme claims that this is the slimmest 5G smartphone in its segment with a 7.88mm thickness.
