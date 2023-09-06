comScore
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Realme Narzo 60x with Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor launched: Check price, features and more
Realme Narzo 60x with Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor launched: Check price, features and more

 1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 01:58 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Realme launches Narzo 60x 5G, slimmest smartphone in its segment, with 6.72-inch display and 50MP camera. Priced at ₹12,999.

Realme Narzo 60x has been launched at a price of ₹12,999 for the 4GB RAM/64 GB storage variant. (Realme)Premium
Realme Narzo 60x has been launched at a price of 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/64 GB storage variant. (Realme)

Realme has launched its latest mid-range smartphone Narzo 60x 5G in two colour options - Stellar Green and Nebula Purple. Realme claims that this is the slimmest 5G smartphone in its segment with a 7.88mm thickness.

Also Read| Realme C51, a budget-friendly smartphone launched in India. Check price, specs and features

Specifications: 

The new Realme Narzo 60x comes with a 6.72-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The new smartphone comes with a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio and 680 nits of peak brightness.

The Narzo 60x is powered by the octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants along with 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The smartphone also comes with support for 6GB of dynamic RAM and expanding the storage up to 2GB via the microSD card. 

Camera and software: 

The Narzo 60x comes with a 50 MP main camera with a f/1.8 aperture and 1.28 μm pixel size. It is paired with a 2MP depth sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. 

The newest smartphone by Realme runs on Realme UI 4.0 on top of Android 13. It is run on 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging which the company claims can take the phone from 1 to 50 percent in just 29 minutes. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for securely unlocking it.

Price and launch offer: 

Realme Narzo 60x has been priced at 12,999 for the 4GB/128GB version while the 6GB RAM/ 128 GB storage version comes at a price of 14,499. 

The Narzo 60x will go on sale on September 12 at 12pm. It will be available on Amazon and Realme.com.

06 Sep 2023, 01:58 PM IST
