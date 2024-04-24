Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x 5G launched in India, starting at Rs. 10,999: Check specs, features and more
Realme has introduced the Narzo 70 5G and Narzo 70x 5G in India, both featuring MediaTek Dimensity processors, 5,000mAh batteries with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, and IP54 dust and splash resistance. The Narzo 70 has an AMOLED display, while the Narzo 70x uses an LCD. Prices start at Rs. 10,999.
Realme has unveiled the Narzo 70 5G and Narzo 70x 5G in India, expanding its 5G smartphone lineup. These new models join the previously launched Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G. Both the Narzo 70 5G and Narzo 70x 5G run on MediaTek Dimensity processors, feature 5,000mAh batteries with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, and carry an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.