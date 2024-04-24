Realme has unveiled the Narzo 70 5G and Narzo 70x 5G in India, expanding its 5G smartphone lineup. These new models join the previously launched Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G. Both the Narzo 70 5G and Narzo 70x 5G run on MediaTek Dimensity processors, feature 5,000mAh batteries with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging, and carry an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water splashes.

Realme Narzo 70 5G and Narzo 70x 5G: Prices

The Realme Narzo 70 5G comes in two variants: the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model is priced at Rs. 14,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM version is selling at Rs. 15,999. The Narzo 70x 5G, in contrast, is offered at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant, and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant. Both these realme smartphones are available in Forest Green and Ice Blue colors.

Realme Narzo 70 5G and Narzo 70x 5G: Specifications

The Realme Narzo 70 5G runs on the realme UI 5.0 operating system based on Android 14, with promises of three years of security updates and two years of software updates. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC and offers expandable RAM up to 16GB with the Dynamic RAM feature.

The Narzo 70 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor, along with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. The phone has 128GB of internal storage with the ability to expand up to 1TB. It also has dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio certification and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G comes with a 6.72-inch LCD display with a similar refresh rate and touch sampling rate as its sibling. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, with up to 6GB of RAM. The device has a dual rear camera setup, similar to the Narzo 70 5G, but with an 8MP front camera. It includes a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature for displaying battery warnings and charging status.

The Narzo 70x 5G has the same battery capacity, fast charging technology, and connectivity options as the Narzo 70 5G. It also offers 128GB of storage, with the ability to expand up to 2TB, and has an IP54-rated build. Both phones weigh 188 grams.

