Realme has announced that it will unveil two new smartphones, the Narzo 70x 5G and the Narzo 70 5G, at an event scheduled for tomorrow. The launch event will start at 12 p.m., with these two models joining the existing Narzo 70 Pro 5G in the lineup.

The Narzo 70x and Narzo 70 are set to be more budget-friendly options within the Narzo 70 series. Despite their lower price point, the teaser images suggest that the two phones will share similar design elements with the Pro model, including a half-moon design and a circular camera module. Additionally, both new models will feature flat displays like the Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

While details on the Narzo 70 5G remain limited, Realme has shared more information about the Narzo 70x 5G.

The official teaser indicates that the Narzo 70x 5G will offer 45W fast charging and is likely to be priced under ₹12,000.

This positions the device as one of the few smartphones in the sub- ₹15,000 category with fast charging capabilities, alongside the Realme P1 5G, Tecno Pova 5, and Realme 12X 5G. This pricing strategy could make the Narzo 70x 5G an attractive alternative to other models in the segment.

The Narzo 70x 5G is expected to have several design elements in common with the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, such as a flat display, matte back, and a triple-camera setup. This year's rapid succession of smartphone releases by Realme has generated interest and speculation among consumers regarding the company's strategy and the potential for internal competition.

Realme has recently introduced the P series with the Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro. The latest announcement of the Narzo 70x 5G and Narzo 70 5G is just the beginning, as Realme has also hinted at the arrival of the Realme C65 5G on April 26. The upcoming launch event is set to reveal more details about the new Narzo 70 series smartphones, adding to the anticipation among Realme fans.

