Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x 5G set to launch in India tomorrow: Everything we know so far
Realme will unveil Narzo 70x 5G and Narzo 70 5G alongside Narzo 70 Pro 5G. Both offer budget-friendly options with features similar to the Pro model. Narzo 70x 5G stands out with 45W charging and expected sub- ₹12,000 price.
Realme has announced that it will unveil two new smartphones, the Narzo 70x 5G and the Narzo 70 5G, at an event scheduled for tomorrow. The launch event will start at 12 p.m., with these two models joining the existing Narzo 70 Pro 5G in the lineup.
