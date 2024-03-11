Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G India launch date confirmed: Everything we know so far

Realme has confirmed that it will unveil its latest mid-range smartphone, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, which will make its debut in India at 12 pm on 19th March. The latest phone in the Narzo series will be the third smartphone launch by Realme, coming hot on the heels of the Realme 12 series devices.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is set to feature a 'Duo Touch Glass' that is touted to 'blend style with innovation'. In addition, Realme is claiming to 'redefine the photography experience' with the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, and the upcoming mid-ranger is also confirmed to feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, while details on other camera features remain scarce.

Realme has previously confirmed that the Narzo 70 Pro 5G will come with support for 'air gesture', which will enable users to operate certain features on their phone using hand gestures that don't involve physically touching the device. The company says that the Narzo 70 Pro 5G will come with support for over 10 gestures and that gesture support will also be available to third-party apps.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G expected specifications:

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro is expected to run on the company's Realme UI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system. Notably, Realme is promising up to 65 percent reduction in bloatware with the latest device in the Narzo series.

Realme hasn't given any hints on the pricing of the Narzo 70 Pro 5G, but the latest smartphone could be priced below ₹25,000 in India, considering that its predecessor Narzo 60 Pro 5G was priced at ₹23,999 in India. Interestingly, at this price point, the Narzo 70 Pro 5G is likely to compete with at least one of the recently launched devices like the Realme 12, Realme 12+, Realme 12 Pro or Realme 12 Pro+.

