Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G India launch date confirmed: Everything we know so far
Realme to launch Narzo 70 Pro 5G in India on March 19 with 'Duo Touch Glass' and 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera, featuring air gesture support for user convenience.
Realme has confirmed that it will unveil its latest mid-range smartphone, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, which will make its debut in India at 12 pm on 19th March. The latest phone in the Narzo series will be the third smartphone launch by Realme, coming hot on the heels of the Realme 12 series devices.